HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has been hospitalized after an explosion and fire in Hancock Township on Tuesday morning.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residential building on M-203 in Hancock Township at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of the incident.

First responders on the scene discovered the residence to be destroyed and on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

One person was transported from the scene to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital in Laurium.

The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says a state fire marshall is en route to the scene.