CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Calumet is one of six communities across the state being supported by funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to create jobs and support economic growth.

According to a release from Governor Whitmer’s office, an LLC by the name of MCP Properties will renovate an existing property in downtown Calumet. The plans include turning the currently vacant, historic property into a mixed-used space. The ground floor will be leased to Frozen Farms, a cooperative-meat market based in Calumet. The second floor will be turned into two apartments.

The project is supported by a performance-based grant of $324,000 from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program. The total capital investment of the project is expected to be $737,778. Two full-time jobs will be created. Three full-time jobs will be maintained as a result.

“The MEDC Community Revitalization Program continues to help us make a difference in bringing back Calumet one building at a time,” said Jeff Ratcliffe, executive director of the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance. “This project will return some original character to a blighted, historic building that was removed decades ago, add badly needed middle market housing, and support the expansion of a thriving downtown business.”

The Calumet Downtown Development Authority is contributing $5,000 toward project costs.

No date has been announced for completion of the renovation project.

The five other project locations are in Milan, Sturgis, Otter Lake, Ypsilanti, and Ionia. They are expected to generate a total capital investment of nearly $18 million.