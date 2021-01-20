Calumet man arrested by FBI in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WFRV/WJMN) – In his initial court appearance on Wednesday, a Calumet man suspected in the January 6, events at the U.S. Capitol appeared via Zoom in the Marquette Federal Court.

Magistrate Judge Maarten Vermaat addressed Karl Dresch in the proceedings. Dresch requested a lawyer be appointed to him and was granted that request.

Dresch had his charges explained to him by the judge. If convicted of all 3, he would face a maximum of 21 and a half years in prison.

The charges are as follows with their maximum prison sentence.

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions: Misdemeanor, Possible 1 year in prison

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds: Class B-Misdemeanor, Possible 6 months in prison

Obstructing an Official Proceeding: Felony, Possibe 20 years in prison

Following the hearing, Dresch is being allowed time to speak with his lawyer to determine whether or not they agree to a preliminary hearing.

No next court date has been set.

Original story below

Multiple pictures and videos posted on Facebook led to a man in Calumet getting arrested for his suspected involvement with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building.

According to court documents, Karl Dresch entered the U.S. Capitol Building without permission and posted the events on Facebook.

Authorities believe Dresch posted pictures throughout the day from the scenes on the Capitol grounds to Facebook.

According to the FBI, on Jan. 12 a search warrant for the Facebook account of Dresch was issued, and Facebook provided the information and records to the FBI on Jan. 13.

“Who’s house? OUR HOUSE!” was posted with a picture as protestors stormed the building.

Court documents accuse Dresch of entering the building and posting a photograph with the title, “We are in.” The picture was specifically of the “Crypt”, which is a location under the rotunda in the center of the Capitol.

Dresch is believed to have posed for a selfie next to the statue of John Caldwell Calhoun.

Besides posting pictures and videos, Federal documents allege Dresch to have exchanged Facebook messages while inside the Capitol. “Word is police are getting ready to use tear gas.” was sent by another user, Dresch responded, “Been using it. Mask up.”

The same records show, later in the evening, Dresch approved of the events after commenting “Total Victory!” on a picture of a crowd at the Washington Monument.

Dresch also voiced his displeasure with Vice-President Mike Pence commenting on a post “Mike Pence gave our country to the communist hordes, traitor scum like the rest of them, we have your back give the word and we will be back even stronger.”

After receiving a tip and reviewing all of the social media posts, the FBI conducted surveillance of Dresch’s residence in Calumet.

According to authorities, on Jan. 19 law enforcement observed Dresch at the residence. Dresch was seen driving his vehicle and law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and arrested Dresch.

The investigation has not concluded how Dresch got to and from the U.S. Capitol, but in Facebook messages, Dresch talked about riding a bus and then renting a car. However, the available evidence has not shown how Dresch ultimately traveled.

According to the Detroit office of the FBI, Dresch is expected in Federal Court in Marquette on Wednesday. An exact time of the appearance has not been announced.

Local 3 News will update this story as developments become available.