CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle personal injury car crash on Highway M-26 near Henwood Road in Calumet Township.

Investigation indicated that a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Calumet resident was traveling south on M-26 when for unknown reasons, crossed the center line on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the north bound lanes of travel where it struck a second vehicle that was traveling north on M-26 head on. The second vehicle was occupied by a 79-year-old female driver and a 72-year-old female passenger.

The 27-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The female driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Calumet Township Fire Department and was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital before being transferred to UP Health Systems Marquette for further treatment. The female passenger was also treated at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital.

A Michigan State Police Advanced Accident Investigator was called to assist with investigating the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.