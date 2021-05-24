Calumet Village Council holds special meeting following downtown fire

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Calumet Village Council opened up the Calumet Theatre Ballroom on Monday night following the fire that destroyed multiple buildings overnight Friday into Saturday. Business owners or individuals affected by the fire were encouraged to attend.

During Monday’s meeting, the conversation focused on what will happen next. The fire is still under investigation, and an insurance agent will need to assess the property before cleanup can begin. At this time not much action can be taken.

What can be done is to contribute either with money or material donations. The Salvation Army in Hancock is where all donations are being focused. The phone number there is 906-482-3420.

Haley Schoengart was in Calumet during Monday’s meeting. She will provide updates as we learn more.