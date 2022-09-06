GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire at a camp in Keweenaw County left the property as a total loss, according to Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Deputies with KCSO responded responded to word of a large smoke plume near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township on Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a local camp owner searched for the source of fire prior to arrival of first responders and found his personal camp, vehicle, and nearby woods ablaze. The camp was reportedly engulfed in the fire and was a total loss.

Upon arrival of first responders, the fire was contained by the Copper Harbor and Lac La Belle Fire Departments, with assistance from the DNR Fire Division.

The fire is suspected to have begun between 11:45 a.m. and 2:47 p.m. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or tips regarding the fire are asked to contact KCSO at (906) 337-0528.