KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Days after fire destroyed a restaurant and bar in Keweenaw Bay, Michigan State Police fire investigators were on site, looking for a cause of the flames.

Carla’s Restaurant and Bar were part of a complex that included a small motel and a separate residence, It’s Owner Carla Engle ran the business with her husband Doug for over 42 years. She arrived on Tuesday and shared with us where she plans to go from here.

“Well, as far as I know as you can see the building is totaled. I don’t think we can save anything in there. It was a restaurant and a bar so we could seat about 100 people. Started out 43 years ago with just a coffee shop with 4 little countertop stools and 4 little tables for 2. And we built on through the years,” said Engle.

Carla’s which built mostly by Doug, has been a local staple and landmark on Keweenaw Bay for nearly half a century.

“It’s going to leave a big void to the community. We had such a large customer base and then they use this as a landmark too when a snowmobile will go through the ice, or somebody catches a big fish out there. They’ll say just off of Carla’s or if there’s an accident or somebody hits a deer on the road, or they’ll use this as a landmark,” added Engle.

Although the restaurant and bar are a loss, their motel remains intact. Also surviving the fire were two handmade wooden doors carved in Carla’s honor by her husband Doug.

Fire investigators will be back again on Wednesday and hope to determine a cause soon.

As for Carla and Doug, their next chapter is un-certain, but the one thing that is certain. There will be a next chapter.

“You know were not old enough to retire yet, were both still young at heart,” concluded Engle.