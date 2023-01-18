HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Celebrate the winter season as the Heikinpäivä Festival continues.

Heikinpäivä is a Finnish-American mid-winter festival held in the Copper Country throughout the month of January. The festival aims to celebrate Finnish-American Heritage and to make winter fun.

“Well it gives people the opportunity to express their Finnish identity or to celebrate the Finnish identity of the region and it’s also a way of learning more about your culture,” said Jim Kurtti, the Chairman of the Finnish Theme Committee of Hancock. “We intentionally insert Finnish words into a lot of our programming as a way of teaching people some new vocabulary and we also, you know, use our costumes and our classes and different things as ways of having people deeper appreciate their culture.”

Events are held throughout the month of January including film viewings, Finnish cookie workshops, markets, parades, and a Hobby Horse Hoedown.

“So we have the Hobby Horse Hoedown and family fun night where we set up a little, sort of, obstacle course, steeplechase, indoors for the kids and hobby horse games and some dances that involve including your horse,” said Ginger Alberti, a member of the Finnish Theme Committee, “And then some other Finnish dances, the traditional Finnish dances and snacks and games and food and it’s just a family affair.”

