CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s that time of year again when the strawberries of the Keweenaw Peninsula are ripe and sweet, and will take center stage in Chassell.

The Chassell Lions club will hold its 75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival this weekend. More than 100 local residents turned out for the task of cleaning and slicing the strawberries Thursday evening. These berries will be used to make their famous strawberry shortcake, which will go on sale starting Friday after the festival parade in downtown Chassell.

This year’s festival is expected to draw record crowds, as they will make over 5,000 shortcakes over the course of the festival. Chassell Lions Club member, Judy Evert has been coming to the festival since she was five years old and describes the festival in this way.

“I would describe it as a community wide event, a very family-oriented event,” said Evert. “We have a lot of activities that just focus on kids. We will have tomorrow night a children’s parade. And after the big parade, we will have games in the park for the kids will have horse drawn wagon rides free of charge for families and the kids. So, a family can come and bring their children because they can afford to come to the Strawberry Festival because the only thing, they’re going to pay for is their beverage and a strawberry shortcake and food that they want to eat.”

The strawberries that come from the Keweenaw Peninsula are some of the sweetest you can get anywhere due to the warm days and cool nights, coupled with the very unique soil of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

