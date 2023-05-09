HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Hancock held their “Pitch in for Parks” on Tuesday. The community was able to come together and clean up their parks just in time for summer.

“The purpose of today’s event is to get all the parks around the city summer ready now that the weather is finally nice to do so,” said Laura O’Donnell, City of Hancock Deputy Treasurer. “It is a way to help out the community and for everyone to pitch in, that is why it is called “Pitch is for Parks” and to help out all along the city to make sure things are raked, garbage is picked up, benches are painted, swing sets are repaired, etc.”

Community members gathered any yard work supplies that they had, and went to any of the various parks located in the city to start cleaning the parks up.

“It is important to give back to the community. The kids are here, they play on this park and I think that is great,” said Kiira Baril, community member of Hancock.

There was a dinner celebration to follow at Hancock Fire Department.