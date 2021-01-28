City of Houghton adds skating ribbon in Kestner Waterfront Park

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Houghton added a new skating ribbon in Kestner Waterfront Park for this winter and hopes to continue it in the future.

City Manager Eric Waara says the city has been wanting to add a skating track somewhere in town but with this year’s restrictions limiting indoor skating they started talking about it in the office and sketched up plans.

“We talked about eventually wanting to do a skating track in town somewhere and Jeff said ‘why not do it in Kestner Park’ so everybody kind of put their heads together and we started to sketch things out,” said Waara. “We talked to public works about how to do it and you know we’ve got a great crew here and they said leave it to us we’ll take care of it just tell us where you want it to go.”

Waara says it’s likely they will put the ribbon in again next year and make improvements to it.

“People are really enjoying it and it’s another feature that we have here, another reason it’s a great place to live so I think we would want to do this year after year and they’ve already got ideas on how they can improve it for next year so hopefully we get the right weather for it and we’ll be able to do it again,” said Waara.

Brad Barnett, Executive Director of Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the skating ribbon is a great way to get on the ice this year with indoor ice rinks being closed.

“The Houghton area and the greater Keweenaw Peninsula, I mean it’s a destination for winter tourism to begin with because of the 270 plus inches of snow that we get every year so this adds to the abundance of outdoor winter recreation assets like Mont Ripley and Mount Bohemia and all the cross country skiing trails that we have in the area,” said Barnett.

The skating ribbon is free and open to the public from sun up to sun down every day.