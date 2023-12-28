HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Ring in the New Year Yooper-style with the city of Houghton and Visit Keweenaw’s first-ever New Year’s Eve chook drop!

A giant Yooper Chook, the popular U.P.-made winter hat, will drop at the stroke of midnight at Houghton’s downtown pier. According to Visit Keweenaw, the hats are a popular staple in the Keweenaw much like plaid. The brand Yooper Chook popularized the style in 2009 and remains a leading brand in the Upper Peninsula.

“We wanted to do some sort of a drop this year, so for New Years historically there hasn’t been a lot going on in Houghton,” said Jesse Wiederhold, the public relations and events coordinator at Visit Keweenaw. “You know, the Soo has their fun event, they drop an anchor, I think. Marquette has their ball drop thing. And you know, we’re just ready to give something fun to do on New Year’s Eve. And to kind of transition to a ball drop, but what’s more unique than a ball drop, so we thought of the chook. So just like Plaidurday, it really comes down to who we are as Yoopers.

So, you know, everybody wears beanies you see them, you know, Visit Keweenaw we just got our new hats and everybody’s making them everybody’s wearing them. So, it’s the chook. Yooper Chook was the really popular brand, right? Everyone knows they pull down over your head. keep you warm all winter, so we might see a lot of them that night. That’s what we’re dropping at midnight.”

Yoopers are invited to gather at the canal at the Houghton Pier starting at 11:30 p.m. on December 31. There will also be music provided by Calumet-based D.J. called Party Sounds. The wearing of Yooper Chooks is also highly encouraged at this event.