Community paddle in Houghton June 17

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Lake District Library, Keweenaw Land Trust and Michigan Tech’s Outdoor Adventure Program is hosting a community paddle Thursday, June 17.

The event starts at 3:30 launching from the East Houghton Waterfront Park with a youth paddle (ages 12 – 17). After the youth paddle an adult-only paddle will depart at 5:30 P.M. Participants must register on the library’s website and minors must have a parent present to sign a liability waiver.

Paddlers can bring their own boat or use a provided boat with instruction. A rain date is set for Thursday, July 24 in the event of inclement weather.