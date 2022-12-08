HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – There is still a few days left to get your orders in some delicious homemade holiday treats and support Copper Country Senior Meals. The non-profit is holding its first-ever ‘Holiday Cookie Box Fundraiser.’

There are two cookie options available. The first is a Gourmet Box. It is $40 and includes 18 cookies highlighted by lemon white chocolate, caramel apple, Ghirardelli peppermint bark and more. The second option is the Bakers Dozen. It is $20 and includes ginger snap, cranberry chocolate, snickerdoodle, pretzel delights and more.

All funds raised go directly to Copper Country Senior Meals.

“We are a primarily donation based organization,” said Kathleen Harter, Executive Director, Copper Country Senior Meals. “So two-thirds of our budget comes from donations and so we’re looking at different ways to bring in money and this is one example by this fundraising of the cookie boxes. It goes directly back to the seniors. We deliver everyday hot meals and it just goes back to helping pay for our staff to go and do those daily deliveries, the food that goes into making these homemade meals so directly back into the program that we do to serve our seniors.”

Boxes can be ordered through Sunday, December 11. Box pickup is on Monday, December 19 at their office located at 821 W. Water Street, Hancock. If you live within 5 minutes of their office, they will deliver the boxes for free.

For more information or to make and order, click here.