HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Copper Country Senior Meals will close from January 18 until Friday, January 21 because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the community and with some administrative staff and/or their family members.

“We are doing all we can to remain safe while serving seniors and keeping them safe as well,” Executive Director Kathleen Harter said. “While we are temporarily closed, we did provide all seniors with a hot meal on Monday and enough frozen meals to get through the week.”

The meals can be kept in the freezer or refrigerated for the week. Seniors who regularly attend Lakeview, Keweenaw Pines and the Calumet Congregate Sites also received a hot, home-delivered meal on Monday and frozen meals for the rest of the week. The Chassell Congregate site was closed Monday and will be closed again Wednesday, January 19.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you understand our efforts to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” Harter said. “This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is a necessary step to pause operations and give our staff a chance to regroup, rest and get healthy.”

Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 21, 2022.