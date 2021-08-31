Copper Harbor Trails Fest returns for 28th year of festivities

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – Labor Day Weekend in Copper Harbor will also host the 28th annual Copper Harbor Trails Fest presented by the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge.

Mountain bike races, trail running and live music will run on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. On Friday evening, event registration will take place in Grant Township Park. Events include a multi-stage enuro, short and long XC races, downhill and a 10k trail run. Racers who compete in multiple events can win the title of “King and Queen of the Mountain” or “Beast Mode.”

This is the first time Keweenaw Mountain Lodge has been the event’s title sponsor.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge as our new title sponsor for Trails Fest,” shared Nathan Miller, executive director for the Copper Harbor Trails Club (CHTC) which organizes Trails Fest. “They’re a perfect fit for us as we continue to evolve the event to include more family-friendly activities. Their investment in the Back 9 Trails and commitment to expanding mountain biking and trail use for people of all ages and abilities will be a huge help as we broaden Trails Fest for even more people in the community.”

CHTC will also unveil its newest downhill trail for the Downhill Race. The new trail is on East bluff, it was completed by Rock Solid Trail Contracting and doesn’t have a name yet. Miller says it’s as aggressive as Overflow and as fast as anything else in the trail system.

The live music headliner will be Uncle Pete’s All-Star BBQ Blues Band, who originates from Houghton, and 4onthefloor from Minnesota. Admission to evening music is $10 on both nights. The general public is welcome to watch the races and enjoy food, beverages and music.

Copper Harbor MTB trails is the only trail system in Michigan to be recognized as a Silver-Level Ride Center by the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA). Visit CopperHarborTrails.org for more information on Trails Fest or Keweenaw.info for more information on the area and lodging.