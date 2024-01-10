HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Copper Shores Community Health foundation is now accepting community recreation and facilities proposals.

The proposal is intended to address the need to support inclusion in proposed activities equitable access for the broader community.

“Copper Shores, we have a long history of trying to support the health of our community in any way we can,” said Michael Babcock, Copper Community Shore Health Foundation. “One of the most popular ways for what we do in granting perspective in our annual community recreation and facilities grant. We put this out every year, it is our biggest RFP with $100,000 available. The bottom line is we just want to make sure people have the opportunity to improve recreational opportunities.”

There is no limit per application. Grant applications are due Monday March 11th, 2024. Applications can be accepted by mail or email.

Return completed applications to:

Copper Shores Community Health Foundation

400 Quincy St., PO Box 299 Fax: 906.523.5925

Hancock, MI 49930

Email: info@coppershores.org (As a PDF)

For questions regarding the application, you can call (906) 523 -5920.

Click here for application.

For more information, click here.