HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Volunteers make a difference in every community, and Copper Shores Community Health Foundation has a program where people can nominate volunteers who are doing good in the Copper Country. Every month, the organizations awards a community volunteer with the ‘Do Good in the Copper Country’ award.

“‘Do Good in the Copper Country’ is one of my favorite programs that we do here at Copper Shores because it just is an opportunity to recognize volunteers in our community,” said Michael Babcock, Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. “We have so many incredible volunteers that make so much of our community happen. From cultural opportunities, to recreational opportunities, to human service opportunities, volunteers really are the heartbeat of our community. Having ‘Do Good in the Copper Country’ is just a chance to recognize them and thank them for the work they are doing. Another part of it that we’re really proud of is something that can inspire people. We want people to understand that there are these volunteers out there doing this work. That’s what makes our community so special. Hopefully, they can see all these volunteers doing that work and maybe realize there’s a chance for them to get involved with these organizations to volunteer their time.”

To learn more about the program or to nominate someone, click here.