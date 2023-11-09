HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Donations have officially opened for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation’s 2023 #GivingTuesday campaign, #GiveCopperCountry. #GivingTuesday encourages the Copper Country to “put their money where their heart is” and embrace the season of giving. This year Copper Shores, thanks to a $50,000 one-time donation from the Klungness Family Foundation, is matching up to a record $250,000 in donations to 30 nonprofits that serve Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

This year’s nonprofits are 31 Backpacks, Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Baraga County Shelter Home, Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Western UP – U.P. Kids, Bootjack EMS, Bridging Gaps Childcare, Camp Josh, Copper Country Angel Mission, Copper Country Habitat for Humanity, Copper Country Junior Hockey Association, Copper Country Ski Tigers, Copper Harbor Trails Club, Dan Schmitt Gift of Music, Friends of the Porkies, Gay Fire Department Auxiliary (Sherman Township)*, Hancock Trails Club, Keweenaw ATV Club, Keweenaw Family Resource Center, Keweenaw Land Trust, Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness, Keweenaw Snowmobile Club, Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, New Power Tour, Omega House, Ontonagon County Cancer Association, Simple Kindness for Youth, Superior Search & Rescue, Swedetown Trails Club and Unitē Mental Health and Wellness.

Copper Shores says donations to those organizations and vital Copper Shores programming can be made at coppershores.org/givingtuesday through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28. While there, visitors can learn more about each of the nonprofit organizations and programs. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 299; 400 Quincy St; 5th Floor; Hancock, MI 49930. Checks must be written out to Copper Shores with the nonprofit(s) designated. Stock transfers are also accepted, email info@coppershores.org or call 1 (906) 523-5920 with questions.

Copper Shores Community Health Foundation has aided in more than $2.7 million in donations to local non-profit organizations in the Houghton, Keweenaw, Baraga and Ontonagon counties through #GivingTuesday over the last six years. Held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday is a kick-off to the holiday giving season, where individuals can give back to the community and donate to the organizations that mean the most to them.

Learn more about #GivingTuesday at coppershores.org/givingtuesday.