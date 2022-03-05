CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The CopperDog 150 kicked off in Calumet on Friday. Thousands of fans packed historic fifth street in Downtown Calumet to send each team each team with cheers.

“As you can see, I am a dog handler and I am amazed at the power those dogs,” Scott Bigham, a CopperDog Volunteer said. “I have been like second in line from behind the front two dogs and they still could pull you over. The other time I was like six dogs back and it’s impossible to stop them. The power in those dogs and excitement is amazing.”

“It was my first time coming and it was the best time of my life,” Elise Rocky, a CopperDog spectator said. “I was like watching all the dogs get staged and they just look so excited and they are so cute. It’s really all about dogs really like and how cute they are.”

