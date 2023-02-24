CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the cancellation of two sled dog races in 2023, the CopperDog 150 is still set to mush, starting on Friday, March 3.
Thanks to a guide from Visit Keweenaw, here’s what they suggest spectators should know about the event.
There are four races, including the CopperDog 150, 80, 30, and 15.
COPPERDOG 150
- Ten dogs to a team
- Distance is 122 miles
- The route goes in three stages. Calumet to Eagle Harbor on March 3. Eagle Harbor to Copper Harbor on March 4. Copper Harbor to Eagle Harbor on March 5
COPPERDOG 80
- Eight dogs to a team
- Distance is 84.9 Miles
- The route is in two stages. Calumet to Eagle Harbor on March 3. agle Harbor to Copper Harbor on March 4.
COPPERDOG 30
- Six dogs to a team
- Distance of 30.8 Miles
- Calumet to Eagle Harbor on March 3.
COPPERDOG 15
- Six dogs to a team
- Distance of 16 miles
- Copper Harbor to Copper Harbor on March 4.
There are several competitors from the Upper Peninsula. You can find the full list and course maps here.
The race schedule, vendors, events, and volunteer opportunities are available here.