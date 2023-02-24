CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the cancellation of two sled dog races in 2023, the CopperDog 150 is still set to mush, starting on Friday, March 3.

Thanks to a guide from Visit Keweenaw, here’s what they suggest spectators should know about the event.

There are four races, including the CopperDog 150, 80, 30, and 15.

COPPERDOG 150

Ten dogs to a team

Distance is 122 miles

The route goes in three stages. Calumet to Eagle Harbor on March 3. Eagle Harbor to Copper Harbor on March 4. Copper Harbor to Eagle Harbor on March 5

COPPERDOG 80

Eight dogs to a team

Distance is 84.9 Miles

The route is in two stages. Calumet to Eagle Harbor on March 3. agle Harbor to Copper Harbor on March 4.

COPPERDOG 30

Six dogs to a team

Distance of 30.8 Miles

Calumet to Eagle Harbor on March 3.

COPPERDOG 15

Six dogs to a team

Distance of 16 miles

Copper Harbor to Copper Harbor on March 4.

There are several competitors from the Upper Peninsula. You can find the full list and course maps here.

The race schedule, vendors, events, and volunteer opportunities are available here.