CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The CopperDog is asking for your help by volunteering for its upcoming races.

Volunteer registration is now open for the 2022 CopperDog 150 and CopperDog 25 sled dog races being held March 4, 5, and 6 in Calumet, Eagle Harbor, and Copper Harbor. There are hundreds of shifts and positions to fill, such as road crossing and dog handling.

CopperDog’s Board Chair Doug Harrer said getting involved in sled dog races is just one of the reasons that make living in the Upper Peninsula exciting.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to run a race and I love to say, I mean I know you guys have the UP200 over there but we could probably argue between the races but I say we have the best volunteers in the area because we in the UP, a whole lot of snow people are standing out there and they’re loving every bit of it and how cool is something like that? We just have the best volunteers around.”

There will be a volunteer training session on Saturday, February 26 at Calumet High School.

“We have an hour indoor class and then we have 45 minutes to an hour outside actually working with Tom Bauer and his dogs, and how to turn a team around and do different things like that. So, we definitely want to make sure that people are comfortable with what they’re doing,” said Harrer.

“And let’s say you’re not a dog person that much, but you want to volunteer in your community. We have a lot of jobs out there that don’t have anything to do with dogs. Putting up snow fence, putting down snow fence, putting up the start gate. Just different things, like being a parking volunteer. So there are many things that people can do in our community if they want to help out with the CopperDog.”

To learn more on how to volunteer or sign up for the training session, you can visit www.copperdog150.com.

Latest stories