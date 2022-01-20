CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for some fun in the Keweenaw this weekend for the whole family, the CopperDog has it covered.

On Saturday, January 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Agassiz Park in Calumet, there will be free kid sled rides. Children of all ages can enjoy being close to the mushers, their sled dogs, and rigs. There will be coffee and hot chocolate served as well.

“We’ve done it for years and it’s just something that CopperDog wants to do to give back to our community,” said Doug Harrer, board chair of CopperDog. “What a better way to get our community and our youth involved in sled dogs and understanding what a sled dog race is, what sled dogs do. They get the ride and hopefully they get hooked.”

There will also be the CopperDog’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge in Calumet, $10.00 per person. Dine-in or take-out is available. Funds raised will help support the CopperDog races, which will be held this year from March 4 through March 6.

For more information on the CopperDog, click here.

