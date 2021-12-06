COVID-19 testing clinic in Hancock closed due to inclement weather

Copper Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANCOCK, Mich. (Press release) – Due to inclement weather, the COVID‐19 testing clinic at 821 Water Street, Hancock, MI 49930 has been cancelled. Normal operating hours will resume tomorrow.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories