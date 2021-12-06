HANCOCK, Mich. (Press release) – Due to inclement weather, the COVID‐19 testing clinic at 821 Water Street, Hancock, MI 49930 has been cancelled. Normal operating hours will resume tomorrow.
Latest Stories
- COVID-19 testing clinic in Hancock closed due to inclement weather
- 3-Time Olympic veteran hoping to lead U.S. Nordic Combined team back to podium
- Governor Whitmer proclaims December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month
- Michigan State Police in Wakefield advise citizens to stay home
- Alexander & Hornung recalls cooked pork products for possible listeria contamination