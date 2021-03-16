COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Hancock March 17

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) will provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hancock on Wednesday, March 17.

The clinic will be held at 540 Depot Street, Hancock from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The clinic is open to individuals 50 years and older with qualifying health conditions.

Call 906-483-1060 to be added to the vaccination list.

