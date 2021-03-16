COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Hancock March 17

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) will provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hancock on Wednesday, March 17.
The clinic will be held at 540 Depot Street, Hancock from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The clinic is open to individuals 50 years and older with qualifying health conditions.
Call 906-483-1060 to be added to the vaccination list.
