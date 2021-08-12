Deceased man recovered from Portage Canal

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday, August 9 at approximately 4:00 P.M. the Hancock Police Department responded to a call about a dead body in the Portage Canal.

The body was located along the shoreline by the 1400 block of Jasberg St. Positive Identification could not be established immediately due to the length of time the male subject had been in the water.

Further investigation by the Houghton county Medical Examiner Office used dental records and family information to identify the man. The man was identified as Benjamin Julik from Sauk Cener, Minnesota.

The medical examiner determined that the cause of death is likely drowning but is still waiting for further confirmation from lab and toxicology results. There was no indication of trauma or injury and there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

The Houghton County Sheriff Department and Mercy Ambulance assisted with the recovery.