Deck the village for Laurium’s holiday decorating contest

LAURIUM, Mich (WJMN) – Laurium residents and business owners are invited to show off their holiday spirit by participating in the village’s second annual holiday decorating contest.

“Last year the lights in Laurium were amazing,” said Amy Schneiderhan, Laurium Village Trustee. “We anticipate this year will be even bigger and better, and we encourage residents and business owners to join in.”

The contest is open to all businesses and homeowners in the village. To compete in the contest, an entry form must be completed, signed, and submitted to the village office no later than Friday, December 17. Registration forms can be mailed to P.O. Box 627 or dropped off at the village office located at 310 Hecla Street. A convenient, no contact drop box is located outside the village entrance.

Judging will take place on Sunday, December 19 with winners chosen at the December 21 village council meeting. New this year, there will be cash prizes awarded to the top three winners. The cash prizes are sponsored by Salon 1281 and Market Place. First place will win $100.00 or a skating party, second and third places will win $50.00 each.

“We encourage residents to join us and light up Laurium. Think outside the box and spread some holiday cheer,” Schneiderhan said.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact Amy Schneiderhan by email at amyschneiderhan1281@gmail.com.