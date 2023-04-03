HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Mental and behavioral health resources in the Copper Country counties of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon are being supported by the acquisition of Dial Help by Portage Health Foundation (PHF). The deal became official on Saturday and was announced on Monday.

“The work Dial Help has been doing in our community for more than half a century is incredibly admirable,” PHF Executive Director Kevin Store said. “We have been a partner with them since we started, and this move will do nothing but strengthen the work the caring and compassionate staff at Dial Help does on a regular basis. As we’ve collaborated through the years it’s become more and more clear how similar our missions are. Now we’ll be able to work together even closer to make our community a more healthful place.”

PHF will work with Dial Help over the coming months to focus on operations and strategies. All Dial Help staff, offices and services, including the Crisis Line, will continue to operate as they have.

A press release from PHF outlined how centralizing operations in information technology, human resources, accounting and communications will improve resources in the region. The release cited the recent Dial Help expansion of a mental behavior health department with the recent onboarding of Brian D. Rendel, LLP, LPC, NCC and Kim Green, LMSW, CAADC as an example.

“I am excited for our entire team to be joining the Portage Health Foundation family,” Dial Help Executive Director Rebecca Crane, MS, said. “Our shared vision of developing and providing services where supports and resources are currently lacking is much needed in our community.”

You can learn more about Dial Help here.

You can also learn about Portage Health Foundation here.