Dial Help offers new program to educate community about addiction

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to offer support for family and friends of people with a substance abuse disorder, Dial Help in Houghton is offering a new program.

The “Affected Others Program” is a series of presentations at businesses, agencies, and other groups in the U.P.

“Family and friends of people who struggle with an addiction can be affected in many ways including emotionally, financially, and legally,” said Mandy Daniels, Affected Others Coordinator. “This is why it’s so important to provide resources and support to those who are affected by a loved one’s substance use disorder.”

Resources are also available to anyone who is struggling with addiction or has a loved one with addiction.

Contact Mandy Daniels at 906-231-0630 or mdaniels@dialhelp.org to schedule a presentation or find a referral.