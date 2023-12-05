COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, the Copper Country Great Start Family Coalition is asking for donations for its annual diaper drive.

Every December, the coalition collects new, unopened packages of diapers and wipes for the Keweenaw Family Resource Center‘s (KFRC) Baby Closet. The drive helps serve families in need throughout the year at no charge. In 2023, 364 packages of diapers were provided to 132 families in need throughout Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties. This is four times as many families the coalition served four years ago. KFRC Executive Director Iola Brubaker says more donations are needed for this year’s drive to meet the increased need.

“It’s great to see how well the Copper Country families come together to support each other,” said Brubaker. “We know that every year families run into circumstances that create a need, whether that’s temporary unemployment, sometimes it’s unpaid maternity and paternity leave. All sorts of circumstances and unexpected medical bills. Those things all create the situation that sometimes families just don’t have enough. So, by giving to the diaper drive, you’re able to get things that families need directly the families that it can help.”

If you would like to donate diapers or wipes to the drive, donation boxes can be found at the following locations across the three counties: Auto Pro, Tadych’s, Keweenaw Family Resource Center, Portage Lake District Library, Superior Family Chiropractic, The Village Gift Store in L’Anse, BHK Centennial site, Trinity Episcopal Church in Houghton, St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Chassell, CLK Schools, and the Copper Country ISD.

All sizes of diapers are needed, but the most commonly requested sizes are size 5, 6, and 7. The drive goes until December 31. To make a financial donation, or if you are a family in need of diapers or wipes, please call 906-482-9363.