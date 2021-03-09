DNR seeking public input on Eagle Harbor State Harbor final project plans

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – The public can provide feedback until March 19 on the final project plan to update features at Eagle Harbor State Harbor.

Design for the project began in 2019 and the plans were narrowed down after a presentation of three design concepts at a public open house in August 2019.

Bob Wild, Eagle Harbor State Harbor supervisor, says the harbor hasn’t seen significant updates or improvements since the 1970s.

“Currently its a fairly small marina, we have three seasonal slip owners so seasonal are people who dock their boat there for the entire season and then three transient slips so slips for people coming in and off the lake to dock and to stay overnight basically,” said Wild. “So the plan is to expand that offering from anywhere from 6 to 9 seasonal slips at the marina and probably a similar number of transient slips it’s going to really depend on the size of the boats on the transient slip as they are all what we call broadside docking.”

The seasonal slips will be finger piers that extend out into the harbor. Wild says use of Eagle Harbor State Harbor is predominately local visitors who use the boat launch or the park for activities. Eagle Harbor is the closest public boat launch for visiting Isle Royale as well. Additional improvements include sidewalk, bathroom, sewer, parking lot and revetment improvements

Wild says they are looking for the publics input to ensure they haven’t missed anything in the improvements.

“I just want to thank all the people who have already taken the time to provide public input, the people who took the time out of their busy lives to attend the very busy open house meeting that we had it really has changed the direction for us in this planning process and it really is based out of all of the input that we’ve gotten from the various different users of this site as I’ve said it’s a diverse group of users who use this facility so the plan is that we’re going to make a facility that’s going to kind of accommodate all those different forms of use at the site, it’s a great spot,” said Wild.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.6 million. It’s being funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, with additional money provided through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Boating Infrastructure Grant Program.

Final changes to the plan will be made this year with construction set to begin in 2022. Feedback is welcome until March 19 and can be sent to Eric Cadeau the regional project planner at cadeaue@michigan.gov.