BARAGA/HOUGHTON COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Most of us have all ridden a bicycle at some point in our lives, but what about an electric bicycle? E-bikes have increasingly become more popular over the years, and now you have the chance to ride around the Copper Country on one.

Olivia and William Harris are owners of We Bike E Bike based in Baraga County. The new business offers electric bike guided tours or you can rent one of their e-bikes for a self-guided day of adventure.

“So we have a fleet of 10 Rad Power bikes. They are available for self-guided tours that’s where you rent the bike for the day. You can rent for a full day [or] a half-day rental. If you choose to go on one of our adventure tours, We have three: two are located in Baraga County, and one in Houghton County. The two hour guided tour is with us and we take you along beautiful trails of the Upper Peninsula and along with the stop we have historical points, and talking points and also offer a lot for pictures,” said Olivia Harris.

Whether it’s touring around Houghton for a day or exploring Pelkie’s country roads, it can be a recreational activity for the whole family.

“About a year and a half, two years ago I went on a guided tour in Sarasota, Florida and I was blown away by how much fun I had. My cheeks hurt afterward I was smiling so hard and the enjoyment just blew me away. So when I came home I was telling my husband about it, and I just really feel for Baraga County specifically. We are underserved for tourism, we have such natural beauty and I wanted something that was accessible for families,” said Harris.

To learn more about We Bike E Bike’s tour rates and to schedule your own tour, you can visit webikeebike.com.