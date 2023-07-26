CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – There is nothing better than fresh produce, especially when you know where the food is coming from.

To get more locally grown food into the school systems, partners in the Western Upper Peninsula received a planning grant in 2021 from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to support this mission. The partners include the Western U.P. Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR), Michigan Technological University, Taste the Local Difference, Marquette County Conservation District, MSU Extension, and Western U.P. Food Systems Collaborative.

“It went really, really well,” said WUPPDR Assistant Regional Planner Rachael Pressley. “It included multiple reports on farmers interests in selling to schools and also food directors’ interest in cooking local food in their kitchens. And then we also did a food safety grant in order to incentivize to farmers on how to keep their produce as safe as possible when selling for children to eat. We created a guidebook for food service directors, so they know which local farms are selling, which farms went through the food safety program, and also which farms want to come into the classroom and present about their farm to the students.”

One of the farms involved with the project is North Harvest Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Farm. Community supported agriculture is made up of community members in the area who have purchased a share from a local farm early in the season. North Harvest CSA works with the food service director Shelby Turnquist for Houghton-Portage Township and Hancock Schools to provide some of their locally grown produce for the school summer lunch programs.

“Even if it’s just a little bit of produce for now, because I know this program will grow and get bigger, but just having that little bit to get them tasting new things and seeing new things I know that we didn’t have when we were kids,” said North Harvest CSA Owner Ashley TenHarmsel. “Things like kale and mixed greens I hadn’t even heard of until I was at that first farm to be completely honest. So, knowing that kids in elementary school are already seeing and tasting these things that I didn’t know about until I was much older is, I think that part is really amazing. And of course, it is happening in the community that I grew up in is really cool.”

The grant supporting the Farm to School initiative ended this spring. To continue to expand and ensure the long-term success of Farm to School initiatives in the region, the project aims to secure additional funding in the future.

For more information on the Farm to School program, click here. To learn more about North Harvest CSA Farm, click here.