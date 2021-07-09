Festivities underway at the 73rd annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival

CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) – People gathered in Centennial Park on Friday for food, games, and of course, the strawberries.

The Chassell Strawberry Festival began many years ago to celebrate the success of the strawberry industry in the Copper Country. The festival continues that tradition today.

“Well, it celebrates the past strawberry growing in Chassell,” said Barb Worrall, Chassell Lions Club Member, and previous club president. “In the ’40s, there were lots of strawberry farmers here. It’s the perfect area for strawberry growing and so. That was to support them, to support the [Copper Country Strawberry Growers Association] and we’ve just continued to celebrate strawberries, and this is our 73rd festival.”

The Chassell Lions Club has sponsored the event since its first festival in 1949. The festival includes a parade, queen coronation, strawberry auction, berry judging, live music, and tons of local vendors. They also sell hundreds upon hundreds of strawberry shortcakes.

“This has always been and continues to be we work hard to make it a family festival. It’s great weather, it’s great people, we have a great Lions Club working on this and we are just thrilled to sell you some shortcakes.”

You can get your strawberry fix on Saturday, July 10 as the festivities continue at Centennial Park and in downtown Chassell. For the full schedule, click here.

