Finlandia University and Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center forge new partnership

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Finlandia University has partnered with Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to open a satellite health clinic for students on Finlandia’s campus.

The health clinic will offer basic care and connect students with providers with telehealth technology. Cindy Blake an instructor of nursing and nurse practitioner will staff the clinic.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while to have health services here on campus for our students, some of them don’t have cars, it’s more convenient, we offer same-day appointments,” said Blake.

The clinic with use telehealth to connect students with providers at another location.

“Because of COVID it’s not always safe for patients to be in waiting rooms and that sort of thing so they can come to a clinic like this outreach clinic and we do a zoom presentation to a provider at another location,” said Blake.

Blake says the clinic is a valuable resource for students.

“It’s very accessible a lot of students when they go to college they don’t have a vehicle and so we have services right here on campus,” said Blake. “They also can come in between classes because everybody’s schedule differs and we also offer a sliding scale fee for those who do not have insurance plus we take insurances you know their parents insurance or whatever.”

Nursing students will help in the clinic to gain valuable on the job experience according to Blake.

“The nursing students will be getting clinical hours for their time spent in the clinic,” said Blake. “They will operate just like they are the nurse in a family practice clinic, they will interview the patient, find our their concerns, take their vital signs, get their medications and then they will telepresent the physical exam to another practitioner using the telemedicine cart.”

Students will be able to gain experience with telehealth which will be valuable to their future careers according to Blake.

“I love teaching and telehealth has been around for a long time but with COVID the use of telemedicine has escalated and it’s here to stay, the nursing students will have a chance to actually learn how to telepresent to another provider and that will be helpful on their resume someday,” said Blake.

The clinic is already open and helped their first patient. Blake hopes to be able to do vaccinations and sports medicine in the clinic soon as well.