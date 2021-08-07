Finlandia University issues ‘Vacc to School’ challenge

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — Finlandia University president Philip Johnson issued a ‘safe open” message detailing the vaccination goals and mask policy for the upcoming school year.

As part of what the university is calling its “FinnU Vacc to School Challenge,” school officials have set a goal of having a campus-wide vaccination status of 70%.

“Science informed, with awareness of internal and external constituencies, we take this action now to allow our students the opportunity to continue their in-person learning experience that is so valued here at our institution,” the message stated. “Although not required, Finlandia encourages its students to get vaccinated.”

Students who are vaccinated are encouraged to report their vaccine status to “be rewarded.”

Class sessions will “return to normalcy,” with the added protection of a three-week masking the policy. The policy, effective Aug. 9 to 29, will require anyone on campus to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. This will allow the university to assess the community risk levels. No masks will be required outdoors.

For the full 2021 COVID-19 policy, visit the university’s website.