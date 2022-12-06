HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Tuesday was a day to celebrate something near and dear to many a Yooper’s hearts, Finnish heritage. December 6 is Finland’s Independence Day, and there is no better place to recognize the holiday than at Finlandia University in Hancock.

The country of Finland achieved independence in 1917. For the past 105 years, Finlandia University has celebrated this special day. In fact, Finlandia University is actually older than the country Finland. Director of the Finnish Heritage Center at Finlandia, David Maki believes knowing your roots is important.

“People are embracing their roots in ways that are both stereotypically Finnish and in other ways that they’re excited to find out where they came from,” Maki said. “Because I think it helps them figure out where they’re headed.”

Since its founding in 1896 by Finnish immigrants, Finlandia University formerly known as Suomi College has remained true to the Finnish roots and sensibilities upon which it was founded. According to Maki, many people display Finnish traits, without even being Finnish.

“Many people have Finnish sensibilities and Finnish tendencies and they don’t even realize it,” Maki said. “So, I think it’s of vital importance that this area is connected to Finland.”

Tuesday’s festivities featured dance performances, authentic Finnish music and stories of life in Finland. Traditional Finnish dancer Anna Dijkstra believes the Finnish culture of the Copper Country is something to celebrate.

“Well, it’s very grounding for a lot of us locally,” said Dijkstra. “It’s nice to have something central that we can all do, we can all gather and we can all celebrate something so important. Something that’s through family lineage, through friends, is so important.”