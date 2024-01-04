HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — Another chapter has officially begun for the preservation of Finnish heritage in the Upper Peninsula. After last year’s closing of Finlandia University, a national nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the building that houses the school’s historical archives.

Finlandia Foundation National announced the finalization of the purchase of two buildings on Quincy Street in Hancock, which house the Finnish American Heritage Center and North Wind Books.

The acquisition is part of a year-long effort to raise $3 million launched by FFN soon after the university announced its abrupt closure last spring.

“The sale of the two structures was just confirmed, and completes the transaction of assets that began in 2023 and include the acquisition of those two assets as well as the Finnish American Historical Archive, Finlandia Art Gallery, Finnish American Folk School, Price of Freedom Museum and The Finnish American Reporter,” said a spokesperson for FFN in Thursday’s announcement.

The Finnish American Reporter is the last publication of its kind, according to editor David Maki, who is also the Heritage Center’s director. “There are Finnish language newspapers in the U.S., but they are reporting national and international news… [The Finnish American Reporter] includes content that’s specific to Finnish American heritage, culture, and history.”

While the purchase ensures the center and newspaper’s preservation and activities can continue, Maki says the occasion is a bittersweet one.

“When campus was closing, there was a great fear that the Finnish American history that was gathered in the archive would be lost forever. It’s still very heartbreaking to know that Finlandia University or Suomi College is now a thing of the past. But we’re grateful and proud to know that the legacy of the university will be preserved alongside of the legacy of Finnish Americans from decades ago who helped build that university.”

For Finns living far from the Heritage Center, the most exciting aspect of its new future is the effort to digitize the archives. As it stands, people can only see the records and artifacts in-person.

“By digitizing the records, we make them more readily available for people around the world, not just those who are able to visit the Heritage Center itself. That being said, we do thrive on people visiting the center,” said Maki.

“There are many ways for people to come in and explore their Finnish-ness, or the culture of the people who they live nearby,” said Maki. He also told us a great time to plan a visit is later this month around Hancock’s Heikinpäivä Festival.

To learn more about the Finnish American Heritage Center, visit their website here. You can find the latest from the Finnish American Reporter here.