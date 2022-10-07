BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire is under investigation in Baraga County on Friday after flames were reported at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant.

State Police Troopers from Calumet were called at 1:30 Friday morning for a structure fire at 14258 US 41 Highway in Keweenaw Bay.

The fire response had US 41 shut down until 5:20 a.m. when one lane reopened.



Troopers were assisted by Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, and Baraga Village Police. The fire departments that responded were Keweenaw Bay Fire Department, Baraga Fire Department, L’Anse Fire Department, Aura Fire Department, Arvon Township Fire Department, Chassell Fire Department, Pelkie Fire Department, Otter Lake Fire Department, Laird Township Fire Department, and Bay Ambulance Service.



State Police Fire Marshalls were called to investigate. The cause of the fire has not been released.