Fire in downtown Calumet destroys multiple buildings

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) A fire in downtown Calumet that happened overnight Friday into Saturday morning has destroyed multiple buildings.

Neighboring business Copper World, shared video for more than an hour on Facebook live as firefighters worked to contain the flames before more buildings could be claimed.

Another neighboring business, AmericInn of Calumet is taking donations for fire victims.

Main Street Calumet has been posting pictures and updates, now encouraging people displaced by the fire to register with the American Red Cross.

Copper World shared another video on Saturday morning, showing firefighters continuing to spray water over the area affected by the fire.