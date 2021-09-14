First Adopt-a-Beach clean up for Keweenaw Tip beaches to be held on Sept. 18

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. — The Keweenaw Outdoor Recreation Coalition (KORC) is hosting its first Adopt-a-Beach clean up at the Keweenaw Tip on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at The Mariner North parking area in the center of Copper Harbor. Trash bags and tally sheets will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own water and gloves. Refreshments, donated by The Mariner North, will be provided for volunteers in the park starting at 1 p.m.

Collective efforts will be at several Keweenaw Tip beaches on public land, including Hunter’s Point Park, Horseshoe Harbor, High Rock Bay, Keystone Bay, Fish Cove, and possibly more depending on the volunteer turnout. Door prizes will be drawn with donations from Copper Harbor Trails Club, Rock Solid Trail Contracting LLC, Keweenaw Overland Adventure Retreat, and The Mariner North.

Members of the public, organizations and businesses are encouraged to volunteer. For more information, please visit www.keweenawoutdoorrecreation.org.

Latest stories