HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Mother Nature can change lives and landscapes in a matter of seconds. When flash floods ripped through Houghton County five years ago changing lives and landscapes, community members immediately took action to stay Copper Country Strong.

“It was a pretty emotional time,” said Kevin Store, the CEO of Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. “It still is. I think in some ways, there’s a lot of pride in what we were able to do but it still evokes a lot of emotion and a lot of trauma because we saw firsthand what so many of our friends and neighbors were going through how devastated this was to their lives. But, here we are, five years later, and for the most part, some of that still remains, most of it’s been pretty well recovered.”

It’s been 5 years since the floods that occurred during Father’s Day weekend affected the Houghton County area in 2018. It may not seem like a lot but, around 3 to 7 inches of rain fell over the area, creating fast moving flood waters that washed away roads and structures. Although it was 5 years ago, the geography has changed, damage remains, and the community will remember it for years to come.

“Well, it was a setup in the summertime where there was just a very moist airmass that existed across the the U.P.,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “And there was kind of a stationary boundary where thunderstorms just began in a form and train east to west across the Keweenaw and dropped anywhere between six to eight inches of rain in about a three hour time period and you put that much water that short amount of time on terrain that you find around the Houghton Hancock area and it just lead to those catastrophic results with bridges being washed away roadways being washed away.”

Community members and people visiting the area recall the night the floods occurred. As Joe Dodd recalls, the night before, college students danced in rain puddles as the storms roared on. Just hours later, rivers of water and landslides would rip through the road.

“I was actually staying three houses down from Agate street and so the silt and clay and everything that come off from the hillside and underneath the pavement and the roads, it all basically washed up almost all the way to where my vehicle was,” said Joe Dodd, a visitor at the time of the floods. ” But, going further, we went to the base of Agate where one of the fraternities was there was vehicles that had silt and clay pass the wheel so they were immovable. There’s bulldozers, just lots of hands helping work together but also a lot of onlookers and people that are just confused. They didn’t really know what had happened and why.”

“My assistant and I were looking at the sights and it was, we’d be talking back and forth and saying, Well, you know, this is really bad and then you get to the next site and this is even worse,” said Kevin Harju, the Engineer Manager for Houghton County Road Commission. “It’s something that you don’t see very often. They, you know, they did refer to it as 1000 year storm and I hope we never seen another one.”

With roads washed out and people stranded, it was time to start rebuilding. Some grabbed shovels and got to work, while others helped by organizing and creating resources for community members to use. The workers not only helped the county recover, but also improved the place they call home.

“When the flood happened, we got together with the county officials and realized that there needed to be a central point for information,” said Michael Babcock, the Director of Communications for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. “So, along with a small crew of people, we developed CopperCountryStrong.org. Full on website that explained everything that was available. All the resources that were available for people, to help people, to go where they can donate, where they can volunteer, where people can go if they need help. And we had an incredible amount of resources available on our website and popped up within three days. It helped make things even faster and better. And I think that was part of you know, when there’s a lot of volunteers that came from across the country to help us. I think a lot of them were really impressed by what happened up here, because there were so many people that use the talents and experiences they have to do what they could to put our community back together.”

“The drainage structures have been improved,” said Harju. “We’ve added curb and gutter in certain areas. Storm sewer have been added on several prone Hills sides that have washed out historically. So a lot of those issues should be corrected for future. It’s unfortunate that the flood happened but when it’s all said and done, like I said we had $46 million worth of repairs so that some of that infrastructure of our road system has been greatly improved as a result.”

Although the floods changed the community forever, some saw positives in the midst of all of the negatives. The community banded together and became stronger.

“I remember the positives of that morning and that day very specifically,” said Babcock. “We were trapped by all the people that were by us and it allowed us to, you know, we went down the road and helped a group that had a private road that completely went out. And that private road is not something that ever received funds from FEMA or anything like that. But, the people who lived above that road all got together. They found the machinery needed and they built that road back within two days. When we went down there that day and helped move the rock out of the way and help them get to where they can stage it a little bit. It’s just incredible to see those people come together for that one little tiny project. And then, as you know, let’s see, we got to walk down the street and that was a chance for us to talk to people who we had never talked to before. You know, we didn’t know who needed stuff. I mean, if you happen to not go to the grocery store for the last couple weeks, you might not have that much. Or you know, like if you have a kid and you don’t have any diapers. So it was a chance for all of us to kind of talk to each other a little bit more. I remember having dinner with neighbors who we’d never met in their house.”

“Agate Street was washed out from the flood,” said Eric Waara, the Houghton City Manager. “When FEMA got here we already had the road put back in, because we had to. I mean, there was people’s cars left in their driveways that had no way of getting out and stuff like that. And I just remember pulling up with two cars and we gave them a binder and they looked and they went ‘Who did that?’ We did that, in a week. So, that was one of the prouder moments. It was kind of interesting when we had folks showing up from all over the country to help. They were disaster response teams and I recall there was one group that arrived at the stadium later in the week. And they kind of looked around and they said you guys got this, like Yeah, we got this. You know, we weren’t we weren’t sitting waiting for someone to help us everybody banded together and we helped ourselves.”

5 years have passed since the Houghton County Father’s Day weekend floods and even though improvements are still being made, the community’s resilience from the event inspires people to this day to stay Copper Country strong.

“I guess in summary, I think it was just it was a very terrible event,” said Store. “But it was just another another example of many ways that this community just rises to that challenge and comes together and supports one another.”