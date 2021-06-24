Fuel spill closes roadway in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Hancock posted on their Facebook page asking people to avoid travel along Lincoln Drive.

A fuel spill occurred on the corner of South Lincoln Street and Ethel Avenue. Crews are working to clear the area and will reopen the road when it is safe to do so. City crews and the Hancock Fire Department are working there currently.

Homes in the area are being evacuated to Church of the Resurrection located at 900 Quincy Street in Hancock. Persons in the area will be notified if they are in the zone that needs to evacuate.