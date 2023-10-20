HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for a hauntingly good time this Halloween season, Michigan Tech’s Theatre is hosting its annual Haunted Smelter Tours next weekend.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Keweenaw National Historic Park and Michigan Tech students in the visual and performing arts department. It’s an event meant to challenge Tech students to work in a non-theatrical space and to create an immersive experience for the audience. All proceeds from this spooky fun supports the Quincy Mine Hoist Association.

“The Keweenaw Historic Parks asked us to link it to the history of the site specifically,” said Mary Cyr, MTU’s Theatre Division Director. “So, the students are working on coming up with themes and stories and ideas to make it super scary. And tie it to that theme. I will tell you that if if people have not been to the smelter, it is such, it’s already creepy. But fascinating if you get to walk through it and they do tours that you can go see the smelter. But once we add all of the lights and the costumes and the scenic elements, it just kind of becomes this really magical, fun place to walk through and it’s a really neat space to work in. So, and the students enjoy it because it’s different.”

The Haunted Smelted Tours are October 26-28 at the Quincy Smelter in Hancock. Tours start every 10 minutes from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each night. Close-toed shoes are recommended and youth under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for youth 12 and under. You can purchase your tickets online at quincymine.com, and make sure to grab tickets quick for this spooky event as spots fill up quickly!