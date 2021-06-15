Grace and Gather are joining forces with Camp Coffee to bring a new shopping experience to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich (WJMN) – A coffee stand from L’anse and a boutique in Houghton have joined together in Houghton.

On Friday, Camp Coffee held their Grand Opening and, Grace and Gather celebrated the expansion of their home decor side of the boutique. Bryana Palosaari, one of the co-owners of Grace and Gather says that bringing coffee into the boutique has always been a dream.

Take a look inside Grace and Gather and Camp Coffee

“Our name is Grace and Gather so we believe gathering is such an important thing to do in your life and coffee just goes hand in hand with that,” Palosaari said. “It was always a dream so when we had this dream of expanding, we reached out to Allison, to see if she would be interested in collaborating with us and joining us in this space and she was all for it.”

Camp Coffee offers a wide variety of coffee drinks such as hot and iced coffee, lattes, as well as unique coffee items such as the highly recommended honey lavender latte.

“We’ve had an amazing opening week,” Asia Raasio, one of the co-owners of Grace and Gather said. “So many people have been so excited even through our soft opening and now the grand opening weekend. It has been busy all day and we are just really excited to open up the space and let everyone come in and enjoy it.”

Camp Coffee will be introducing other additional items to their menu such as smoothie bowls and other sweet treats in the future.

If you want to stop by Camp Coffee or Grace and Gather you can find both stores located on Sheldon Ave. in Houghton.