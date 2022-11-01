HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – One person escaped the flames of an early morning fire in the City of Hancock on Tuesday. Police tell us they were first called to Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant on Quincy Street just before 4 a.m.

Police believe the fire started in the kitchen area of the restaurant on the first floor. A tenant, renting the apartment upstairs in the building was able to leave unharmed. They do not believe the cause to be suspicious at this time. An official ruling has not been released.

We have been in contact with the owners of Gemignani’s. They are still dealing with the sudden impact of this fire on the business. No public comment or next steps are being released at this time.