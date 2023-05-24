HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – A Hancock woman is reported missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

According to the City of Hancock Police Department, Mary Ylitalo was last seen on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Ingot Street in Hancock.

The 23-year-old is approximately 5’6 to 5’8 tall. She has light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was possibly wearing a red plaid coat.

If you have seen Mary or know anything about where she might be, contact the City of Hancock Police Department at 906-482-3102 or call 911.