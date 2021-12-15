HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Due to recent events in our nation, state and right here in the U.P., Hancock Public Schools are taking extra safety precautions.

The district has partnered with the Hancock Police Department to have an area in the school where an officer can be in school building with technology to help keep students safe. The effort started back in 2019, COVID put a pause on that and for the past week, officers have been in the school walking through and getting to meet the students.







“So, so often police officers meet our students in dire times,” said Dr. Steve Patchin, Superintendent, Hancock Public Schools. “Times where people have made mistakes or are in true crisis. Not too often do they get a chance to speak to these officers in good times, when things are good and get to know them. The officers have a whole lot of knowledge on the legal system and about life and they’ve seen a lot of people make poor decisions and they’ve seen people make good decisions. So, they’ve got a lot of stories to tell and a lot of information to share so we thought bringing them in would help them get to know these officers.”

The school says that with the program with police now being here, they want to make sure it’s sustainable and continues. They say programs and activities are planned to connect the students with the officers, students will also be able to speak with them one-on-one with questions and there will be a ‘tip’ jar where students can address issues.