Historic Calumet Theatre temporarily cancels professional shows

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The board of directors of the Calumet Theatre announced that shows scheduled for May, June and early July 2021 have been canceled.

COVID-19 restrictions is the primary reason but they also experienced a complete failure of the heating system in February.

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the directives by the State of Michigan to close public venues has imposed a serious financial burden to the Calumet Theatre,” said Shannon Richter, Theatre Board President. “We have not been able to offer a show in more than one year.

The staff has had to schedule a performance only to cancel that performance and reschedule it in hopes of availability of seating space due to the pandemic. In some cases, the shows have had to be

rescheduled multiple times. Our staff have had to spend their time on this and were not able to focus

on the obvious infrastructure needs we have, we had to make the hard business decision to focus on

keeping the Theatre safe and financially sound so shows can return to the Theatre stage.”

The theater board worked with the Village of Calumet and a local contractor who designed and installed a completely new heating system beneath the auditorium seating. The existing unit is being replaced with two high-efficiency units that air conditioning can be added to later.

“The old unit’s failure could have destroyed the whole building,” said Patrick Carlson of Patrick’s Plumbing and Heating Hancock.

The board expects that rescheduled events and movie magic will return to the theatre in mid-July.



“The Board of Directors wants the public to know that while the season has been shortened, private events planned for the Red Jacket Ballroom will continue as scheduled,” said Richter.

The Calumet Theatre’s box office and online ticket sales will remain closed at this time. They will post updates to their website and Facebook page.