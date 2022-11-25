HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Over two dozen local artisans and vendors will showcase their work this weekend for the 24th annual ‘Home for the Holidays Gift Market’ at Michigan Tech’s Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on November 26 as part of Small Business Saturday. In total, 28 local vendors will take part in the event, which is free to attend and open to the public.

Event planners say the selection of vendors is a juried process, helping ensure the quality and assortment of items to purchase.

“We make sure that we have a wide variety of art, gifts, and home and holiday decor available for the Keweenaw,” said Rozsa Audience Manager and event coordinator Hannah Rundman. “If you’re looking to support local artists, unique gifts and holiday home decor, or environmentally friendly options, this is a great place to kick off your holiday shopping!”

The Rozsa Center is located at 1400 Townsend Drive in Houghton.

A list of participating vendors this year include the following:

Sarah’s Cards and Things, Studio 13, Tiff’s Spoiled by OILs, Kalil Zender Metalsmithing, Finnsight, LLC, The Paisley Pig, Total Edge UP Art, KimsKreations, I Love Leathers, Creative Two (photos – Rita Kanniainen), Cheri Simpkins, Artist, MI Woodland Art Studio, Jillian’s Design, Keweenaw Wild Bird REC, Synthia Marsh Jewelry, Lifted Roots by Protea Floral Design, Refill U.P., Copper Moon Pottery, Adele Co., Laughing Moon, Cozy U.P., 906 Just Because, Isle Royale & Keweenaw Parks Association, Hagenbuch, Rock River Farm, Hulkkonen Farm, and Kat’s Eye Photography & Superior Agates.

“People bring their whole family to Home for the Holidays, so we decided to open up the concession stand with some special goodies,” said Mary Jennings, Director of the Rozsa Center. “Grab some hot cocoa, a fresh-baked Skinny Pete’s cookie, and enjoy the event.”

Additionally, the Rozsa Center will open its box office during the event to allow for purchases of shows coming to the center down the road.

“We’ve been hearing from lots of people that they want to give experiences more than stuff this year,” Jennings said. “Tickets to the national tour of Hairspray and the musical group Sō Percussion are particularly popular, and we’ve created gift guides for anyone giving Rozsa experiences as a holiday gift.”

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Rozsa Center website or contact the Rozsa Center by email at rozsa@mtu.edu or by phone at 906-487-1906.